Human progress is no excuse to destroy nature. A push to make ‘ecocide’ a global crime must recognise this fundamental truth
By Anthony Burke, Professor of Environmental Politics & International Relations, UNSW
Danielle Celermajer, Professor of Sociology and Social Policy, University of Sydney
The push for a new environmental crime has attracted high-profile backers including French President Emmanuel Macron, Pope Francis and Greta Thunberg. But we must get the details right.
- Tuesday, August 31, 2021