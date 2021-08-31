Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Autonomous drones could speed up search and rescue after flash floods, hurricanes and other disasters

By Vijayan Asari, Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Dayton
By mimicking the human brain, autonomous drones could locate victims in hard-to-reach places and alert responders to their location within seconds.


