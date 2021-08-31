Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Philippines Adopts ‘Drug War’ Measures Against Activists

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman carries a slogan condemning government attacks on activists at a rally to mark International Women's Day, Manila, Philippines on March 8, 2021. © 2021 Aaron Favila/AP Images The authorities in the Cordillera region of the northern Philippines have adopted a counterinsurgency strategy drawn from methods used in President Rodrigo Duterte’s murderous “war on drugs.”  Known as tokhang, a Visayan word meaning “to knock and plead,” police and local authorities visit the homes or offices of activists they accuse of supporting or “fronting” for the communist New…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


