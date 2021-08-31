Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia Jails Comedian, Then Expels Him

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Idrak Mirzalizade, June 2021. © Idrak Mirzalizade/YouTube In an outrageous move, the Russian Interior Ministry announced today it has banned a stand-up comedian, Idrak Mirzalizade, from Russia for life, over a joke he told which Russian authorities consider insulting to ethnic Russians. Mirzalizade, a Belarussian national of Azerbaijani origin, told the joke during a comedy program that aired online in March 2021. He spoke at length about the prevalence of open racism in Russia, in the context of discrimination in the real estate rentals market against non-Slavic…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Malaysia: New Prime Minister Needs New Rights Agenda
~ China's 'surveillance creep': how big data COVID monitoring could be used to control people post-pandemic
~ Damien Hirst's dotty 'currency' art makes as much sense as Bitcoin
~ How much do you know about Islam?
~ Autonomous drones could speed up search and rescue after flash floods, hurricanes and other disasters
~ Back-to-school FAQs on children’s health & COVID-19: Delta variant, preventing infection, testing and international examples
~ Philippines Adopts ‘Drug War’ Measures Against Activists
~ From PPE shortages to COVID-19 vaccine distribution, the supply chain has emerged as a determinant of health
~ Erin O'Toole's abortion stance serves neither physicians nor women
~ Your smartphone is not making you dumber — digital tech can enhance our cognitive abilities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter