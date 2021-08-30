The situation in Afghanistan is beyond horrifying: this is what you can do to help
By Mary Anne Kenny, Associate Professor, School of Law, Murdoch University
Ali Reza Yunespour, Academic Internships Coordinator, The University of Melbourne
Caroline Fleay, Associate Professor, Curtin University
Nicholas Procter, Professor and Chair: Mental Health Nursing, University of South Australia
The situation in Afghanistan is rapidly unfolding as a humanitarian crisis. We are seeing images and stories of violence and despair on a daily, sometimes even an hourly basis.
If you are looking at practical ways to help, here are some suggestions to support refugees from Afghanistan locally, nationally, and internationally.
Show your support for policy change
One option is to support what many Australians…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 30, 2021