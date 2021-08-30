Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The situation in Afghanistan is beyond horrifying: this is what you can do to help

By Mary Anne Kenny, Associate Professor, School of Law, Murdoch University
Ali Reza Yunespour, Academic Internships Coordinator, The University of Melbourne
Caroline Fleay, Associate Professor, Curtin University
Nicholas Procter, Professor and Chair: Mental Health Nursing, University of South Australia
The situation in Afghanistan is rapidly unfolding as a humanitarian crisis. We are seeing images and stories of violence and despair on a daily, sometimes even an hourly basis.

If you are looking at practical ways to help, here are some suggestions to support refugees from Afghanistan locally, nationally, and internationally.

Show your support for policy change


One option is to support what many Australians…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


