Human Rights Observatory

Preserve Evidence of Potential Rights Abuses in Afghanistan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The YouTube video sharing application is seen on an iPhone with the symbol for unavailable content in the background in this photo illustration on December 1, 2017. © 2017 Sipa via AP Images / Jaap Arriens (New York) – Human Rights Watch joined Access Now, Amnesty International USA, and Mnemonic today in issuing the following statement, saying that social media platforms need to preserve and archive content that may provide evidence of past or ongoing serious human rights abuses in Afghanistan and that could be used for future efforts to provide justice and accountability,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


