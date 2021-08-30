Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belarusian Authorities “Liquidate” Leading Media Freedom Organization

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image  The door of the Belarusian Association of Journalists main office in Minsk, Belarus on June 2021 © 2021 BAJ On August 27, the Supreme Court of Belarus upheld the appeal by the Justice Ministry to strip the Belarusian Association of Journalists (BAJ) of its official registration. Formal “liquidation” of the prominent group, which has worked tirelessly for 25 years to protect the rights of journalists, is a heavy blow to independent press in Belarus. The Justice Ministry first notified the BAJ on June 21 of an audit and demanded the submission of thousands of documents…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ From PPE shortages to COVID-19 vaccine distribution, the supply chain has emerged as a determinant of health
~ Erin O'Toole's abortion stance serves neither physicians nor women
~ Your smartphone is not making you dumber — digital tech can enhance our cognitive abilities
~ 'Toxic positivity': Why it is important to live with negative emotions
~ I turned to The Secret Life of Us for warm nostalgia. Instead, I found jarring memories
~ 1,600 years ago, climate change hit the Australian Alps. We studied ancient lake mud to learn what happened
~ Robber barons and high-speed traders dominate Australia’s water market
~ A quarter of Sun-like stars eat their own planets, according to new research
~ The situation in Afghanistan is beyond horrifying: this is what you can do to help
~ Opening up when 80% of eligible adults are vaccinated won’t be ‘safe’ for all Australians
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter