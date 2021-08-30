Tolerance.ca
Why is it so difficult to fight domestic terrorism? 6 experts share their thoughts

By Mikkel Dack, Assistant Professor of History, Research Director of Rowan Center for the Study of the Holocaust, Genocide, and Human Rights, Rowan University
Colleen Murphy, Roger and Stephany Joslin Professor of Law and Professor of Philosophy and Political Science, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Gary LaFree, Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice, University of Maryland
John Horgan, Distinguished University Professor of Psychology, Georgia State University
Kurt Braddock, Assistant Professor of Public Communication, American University School of Communication
Monika Nalepa, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Chicago
Addressing American domestic radicalism will require new ways of thinking about the nation’s problems, and new ways of solving them.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


