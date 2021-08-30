Data privacy laws in the US protect profit but prevent sharing data for public good – people want the opposite
By Cason Schmit, Assistant Professor of Public Health, Texas A&M University
Brian N. Larson, Associate Professor of Law, Legal Argumentation and Rhetoric, Texas A&M University
Hye-Chung Kum, Professor of Public Health, Texas A&M University
Profit-friendly data privacy laws in the U.S. are out of step with public sentiment and hinder uses the public supports, from reducing opioid overdose deaths to curbing the COVID-19 pandemic.
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 30, 2021