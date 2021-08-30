Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Data privacy laws in the US protect profit but prevent sharing data for public good – people want the opposite

By Cason Schmit, Assistant Professor of Public Health, Texas A&M University
Brian N. Larson, Associate Professor of Law, Legal Argumentation and Rhetoric, Texas A&M University
Hye-Chung Kum, Professor of Public Health, Texas A&M University
Profit-friendly data privacy laws in the U.S. are out of step with public sentiment and hinder uses the public supports, from reducing opioid overdose deaths to curbing the COVID-19 pandemic.


