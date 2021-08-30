Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Officials Linked to Hundreds of ‘Disappearances’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © Private (Washington, DC) – The Bangladesh government has repeatedly denied involvement in hundreds of enforced disappearances of activists, critics, and opposition members, and has taken no steps to investigate them, Human Rights Watch, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, and the Asian Human Rights Commission said on August 30, the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances. Concerned foreign governments should impose targeted sanctions against top security force commanders implicated in enforced disappearances and other grave abuses. An August 2021…


© Human Rights Watch -


