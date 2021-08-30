How long does immunity last after COVID vaccination? Do we need booster shots? 2 immunology experts explain
By Vasso Apostolopoulos, Professor of Immunology and Associate Provost, Research Partnerships, Victoria University
Jack Feehan, Research Officer - Immunology and Translational Research, Victoria University
Some countries have started administering third doses of COVID vaccines, or booster shots. But we’re still learning about how long immunity lasts from the first two shots.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 30, 2021