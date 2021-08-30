Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The Killing Doesn’t Stop During South Africa’s Women’s Month

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A year after 19-year-old Uyinene Mrwetyana was kidnapped, raped and brutally murdered in August 2019, while collecting a parcel at Clarenreich Post Office, Cape Town, South Africa, people put flowers in her memory. © Shaun Roy/Gallo Images via Getty Images Women’s Month in South Africa is celebrated in August. It commemorates the significant role held by women in South African society and celebrates the accomplishments of the 20,000 women who marched to the Union Buildings in August of 1956. The march was held in protest of the amendments to the Urban Areas Act,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


