Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The government's Stolen Generations redress scheme is piecemeal and unrealistic

By Peter Read, Professor of History, Australian National University
Lizzie May, Chairperson of Link-Up (NSW) Aboriginal Corporation, Indigenous Knowledge
The government recently announced a new reparations scheme for Stolen Generations survivors. However, these survivors are only a fraction of the Indigenous children separated from their families.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


