Human Rights Observatory

‘My home country pushed me away’: how returning expats became South Korea’s pandemic scapegoats

By Jongheon Kim, Doctorant, Université de Lille
Ivan Sainsaulieu, Professeur des université - Sociologue, Université de Lille
South Koreans living away from home have been frequent targets for suspicion and ire during the pandemic. Some even report being shunned by their families.


