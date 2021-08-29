Tolerance.ca
Canadians are having more sex during the pandemic, unless they're living with their partners

By Lori A. Brotto, Professor, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, University of British Columbia
A Canada-wide survey of people’s sex lives during the pandemic reveals an increase in self pleasure — this could be a stress response.


