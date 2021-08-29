Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

High rates of COVID-19 burnout could lead to shortage of health-care workers

By Robert Maunder, Professor of Psychiatry, University of Toronto
Gillian Strudwick, Scientist and Assistant Professor, Institute of Health Policy, Management and Evaluation, University of Toronto
Share this article
Rates of burnout have increased alarmingly among health-care workers during the pandemic. Unless the system provides more support to its already depleted workforce, staff shortages may get worse.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Rhetoric Check: Is the election really key to Canada's post-pandemic future?
~ Canadians are having more sex during the pandemic, unless they're living with their partners
~ Facebook's latest federal election integrity initiative is just another marketing tactic
~ 'Dark Souls' videogame: Themes of ruin harken to images popularized by European Romantics two centuries ago
~ The first-ever dictionary of South Africa's Kaaps language has launched -- why it matters
~ How Tokyo 2020 tested Kenya's running dominance and revealed future threats
~ Genetically changed mosquitoes could transform Africa’s long fight against malaria
~ Mozambique insurgency: focus needs to shift to preventing criminality at sea
~ National Cabinet leaves us in the dark about reopening the nation, so we're left joining the dots
~ CDC eviction ban ended by Supreme Court: 4 questions about its impact answered by a housing law expert
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter