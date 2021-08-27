Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

CDC eviction ban ended by Supreme Court: 4 questions about its impact answered by a housing law expert

By Katy Ramsey Mason, Assistant Professor of Law and Director of the Medical-Legal Partnership Clinic, University of Memphis
Share this article
The Supreme Court on Aug. 26, 2021, ended the Biden administration’s ban on evictions, putting millions at risk of losing their homes. The ruling, by a divided court, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its authority in continuing a moratorium on evictions after Congress failed to pass new legislation. We asked legal scholar Katy Ramsey Mason to explain what the ruling means, who will be affected and…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ La feuille de route du Mali pour une paix durable ne va pas assez loin en dépit de ses objectifs louables
~ How Japan’s Olympic success has been followed by COVID failure
~ Joséphine Baker: artist, activist, resistance fighter and now honoured in France's Panthéon
~ How students can use storytelling to bring the dangers of climate change to life
~ Are e-bikes ruining mountain biking?
~ Fracking and poorer surface water quality link established – new research
~ Can Labour fix its relationship with its Muslim voters before it's too late?
~ ‘The Taliban Are Looking for Me’
~ Afghan women's lives are now in danger from the Taliban – but they have always faced male violence
~ Do I need a booster shot if I got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine? A virologist answers 5 questions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter