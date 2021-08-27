Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How students can use storytelling to bring the dangers of climate change to life

By Katie Parsons, Research Assistant and PhD Researcher in Energy and Environment, University of Hull
Florence Halstead, Social Researcher, University of Hull
Lisa Jones, Senior Lecturer in Education, University of Hull
Share this article
In a region threatened by coastal erosion, a group of school students learned how they could explore change using visual stories and poems.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How Japan’s Olympic success has been followed by COVID failure
~ Joséphine Baker: artist, activist, resistance fighter and now honoured in France's Panthéon
~ Are e-bikes ruining mountain biking?
~ Fracking and poorer surface water quality link established – new research
~ Can Labour fix its relationship with its Muslim voters before it's too late?
~ ‘The Taliban Are Looking for Me’
~ Afghan women's lives are now in danger from the Taliban – but they have always faced male violence
~ Do I need a booster shot if I got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine? A virologist answers 5 questions
~ Vaccines could affect how the coronavirus evolves - but that's no reason to skip your shot
~ How public health partnerships are encouraging COVID-19 vaccination in Mississippi, Michigan, Indiana and South Carolina
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter