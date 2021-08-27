Fracking and poorer surface water quality link established – new research
By Giovanna Michelon, Professor of Accounting, University of Bristol
Christian Leuz, Professor of International Economics, Finance and Accounting, University of Chicago
Pietro Bonetti, Assistant Professor of Accounting and Control, IESE Business School (Universidad de Navarra)
New research shows how fracking could pose a threat to surface water quality, with consequences for human and environmental health.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, August 27, 2021