Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fracking and poorer surface water quality link established – new research

By Giovanna Michelon, Professor of Accounting, University of Bristol
Christian Leuz, Professor of International Economics, Finance and Accounting, University of Chicago
Pietro Bonetti, Assistant Professor of Accounting and Control, IESE Business School (Universidad de Navarra)
Share this article
New research shows how fracking could pose a threat to surface water quality, with consequences for human and environmental health.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How Japan’s Olympic success has been followed by COVID failure
~ Joséphine Baker: artist, activist, resistance fighter and now honoured in France's Panthéon
~ How students can use storytelling to bring the dangers of climate change to life
~ Are e-bikes ruining mountain biking?
~ Can Labour fix its relationship with its Muslim voters before it's too late?
~ ‘The Taliban Are Looking for Me’
~ Afghan women's lives are now in danger from the Taliban – but they have always faced male violence
~ Do I need a booster shot if I got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine? A virologist answers 5 questions
~ Vaccines could affect how the coronavirus evolves - but that's no reason to skip your shot
~ How public health partnerships are encouraging COVID-19 vaccination in Mississippi, Michigan, Indiana and South Carolina
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter