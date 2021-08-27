Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘The Taliban Are Looking for Me’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Taliban fighters patrol Kabul, Afghanistan,  August 19, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Rahmat Gul Yesterday’s bombing at Kabul’s international airport has drastically curtailed evacuation flights for at-risk Afghans. The effort was already winding down, after getting out some human rights defenders, women’s rights activists, journalists, interpreters, and others, but leaving many more behind to face growing threats.   In recent weeks, a global network of organizations, military veterans, and journalists – sometimes under the hashtag #DigitalDunkirk – helped get Afghans on…


© Human Rights Watch -


