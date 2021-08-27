Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Afghan women's lives are now in danger from the Taliban – but they have always faced male violence

By Jenevieve Mannell, Associate Professor of Global Health, UCL
The takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban has undoubtedly put women’s lives in danger and threatened their human rights in new ways. But if we want to help, we need to first understand that Afghan women’s lives were challenging long before the takeover.

The threat of violence has long been a harsh reality for many Afghan women: a survey by the Demographic and Health programme of USAID conducted in 2015 showed that 90% of women in some areas…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


