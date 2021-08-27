Tolerance.ca
Vaccines could affect how the coronavirus evolves - but that's no reason to skip your shot

By Andrew Read, Professor of Biology, Entomology and Biotechnology, Penn State
A 2015 paper on chicken virus evolution is being taken out of context and used to fuel fears about COVID-19 vaccines. Its lead author aims to clarify the science in hopes of saving lives.


