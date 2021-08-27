How public health partnerships are encouraging COVID-19 vaccination in Mississippi, Michigan, Indiana and South Carolina
By Debra Furr-Holden, Associate Dean for Public Health Integration, Michigan State University
Brooke W. McKeever, Associate Professor of Communication, University of South Carolina
David R. Buys, Associate Professor of Health, Mississippi State University
Omolola Adeoye-Olatunde, Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice, Purdue University
Achieving widespread immunity to COVID-19 through vaccination requires as many people as possible to get their shots, including those who object or haven’t bothered.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, August 27, 2021