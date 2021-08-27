Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

TikTok, #BamaRush and the irresistible allure of mocking Southern accents

By Kathryn Cunningham, Assistant Professor of Theatre, University of Tennessee
Share this article
As college students across the country return to campuses grappling with the COVID-19 delta variant, Greek letters of a different variety have captivated social media feeds with stunning virality.

The #BamaRush trend on TikTok introduced followers to the annual recruitment process for National Panhellenic Conference sororities at the University of Alabama. The popular videos offer a firsthand perspective on the recruitment process, showcasing the various events and the women’s corresponding fashion choices – the “outfit of the day,”…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Afghan women's lives are now in danger from the Taliban – but they have always faced male violence
~ Do I need a booster shot if I got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine? A virologist answers 5 questions
~ Vaccines could affect how the coronavirus evolves - but that's no reason to skip your shot
~ How public health partnerships are encouraging COVID-19 vaccination in Mississippi, Michigan, Indiana and South Carolina
~ Assassinations and invasions – how the US and France shaped Haiti's long history of political turmoil
~ The invasive emerald ash borer has destroyed millions of trees – scientists aim to control it with tiny parasitic wasps
~ Poison ivy can work itchy evil on your skin – here's how
~ Ken Behrens-Canberrans caption error creates Australia's accidental COVID-19 hero
~ RSF condemns Kyrgyzstan’s adoption of law restricting online free speech
~ 'Harder than I'd expected': top players on why joining Premier League from abroad is so tough
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter