COVID: vaccine boosters are likely to increase protection against variants -- new research
By Ana Valdes, Professor of Molecular and Genetic Epidemiology, University of Nottingham
Benjamin Ollivere, Professor of Orthopaedic Trauma, University of Nottingham
People who had previously caught the coronavirus, which is similar to having an additional vaccine dose, had more neutralising antibodies against COVID variants after being vaccinated.
- Friday, August 27, 2021