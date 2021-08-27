Tolerance.ca
VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on Kabul, Craig Kelly, and vaccination rates

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Associate Professor Caroline Fisher discuss the week in politics.


© The Conversation


