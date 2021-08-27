Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Coles and Woolworths are moving to robot warehouses and on-demand labour as home deliveries soar

By Lauren Kate Kelly, PhD Candidate, RMIT University
Share this article
As lockdowns continue across Australia, many households are doing something they may not have considered just 18 months ago: ordering groceries online.

Australia’s supermarket duopoly, Coles and Woolworths, have raced to implement new technology and transform labour arrangements to keep up with the e-grocery boom.

Both are investing in “smart” warehousing and distribution systems with various degrees of automation, as well as making extensive…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Think of it this way: at least you're not locked down with drunken, misanthropic bookshop owner Bernard Black
~ A year after the Victoria hotel quarantine inquiry, one significant question remains unanswered
~ Supporting menstrual health in Australia means more than just throwing pads at the problem
~ As the world battles to slash carbon emissions, Australia considers paying dirty coal stations to stay open longer
~ Kabul bombings a dark day for Afghanistan and Joe Biden — and a harbinger of worse to come
~ New Zealand’s fossil record suggests more species lived in warmer waters. But the current rate of warming may break this pattern
~ What is ISIS-K? Two terrorism experts on the group behind the deadly Kabul airport attack and its rivalry with the Taliban
~ Think of it this way: at least you're not locked down with drunken, misanthropic bookshop owner, Bernard Black
~ Russian court issues bigger fines to social media companies for breaching data localization rules
~ Attack at Kabul Airport Ends Civilian Evacuation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter