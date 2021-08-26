What is ISIS-K? Two terrorism experts on the group behind the deadly Kabul airport attack and its rivalry with the Taliban
By Amira Jadoon, Assistant Professor at the Combating Terrorism Center, United States Military Academy West Point
Andrew Mines, Research Fellow at the Program on Extremism, George Washington University
An attack on the Kabul airport has left scores dead and many more injured. Two terrorism scholars explain who the group thought responsible is, and how big of a threat is it.
- Thursday, August 26, 2021