Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Attack at Kabul Airport Ends Civilian Evacuation

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Smoke rises from an explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26, 2021. © 2021 Wali Sabawoon/AP Images A set of bombing attacks at the southeast gate of Kabul’s international airport on Thursday killed over 60 Afghans and at least 12 US soldiers, and wounded many more. The airport’s gates have reportedly now been closed, apparently bringing an end to the massive civilian evacuation that had been underway. It appears that only people currently inside the airport will be placed on remaining flights. The evacuation of military forces is underway,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


