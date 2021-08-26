Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How parents can be 'emotion coaches' as kids navigate back-to-school during COVID-19

By Dillon Thomas Browne, Assistant Professor, Psychology, University of Waterloo
Heather Prime, Assistant professor, Department of Psychology, York University, Canada
Jennifer Jenkins, Atkinson Chair of Early Child Development and Education and Director of the Atkinson Centre, University of Toronto
Mark Wade, Assistant Professor, Applied Psychology and Human Development, University of Toronto
Share this article

As children head back to school, families are once again facing a September of uncertainty. This worry is compounded by depressive and anxiety symptoms in children and adolescents that have doubled in the past 18 months.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ronapreve: new COVID-19 treatment has just been authorised – here's everything you need to know
~ Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine now has full FDA approval. Here’s what that means for unvaccinated people, organizations and pharma
~ After weeks of hesitancy and soaring COVID numbers, Jamaicans crowd vaccination centres
~ Earth Defenders Toolkit launched to help communities navigate digital tools for defending environmental rights
~ Inclusive Education is at Risk in Brazil
~ US: Supreme Court Ruling Endangers Asylum Seekers
~ After Len McCluskey: where next for Labour-backing union Unite under new leader Sharon Graham?
~ Huntington’s disease: northern Scotland has one of world's highest rates and rising sharply – here's why
~ Jackson Hole: the world's central bankers have plenty to discuss after such an expensive pandemic
~ Racial income and wealth gaps are huge – but the Fed doesn't have the right tools to fix them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter