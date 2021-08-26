Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

After weeks of hesitancy and soaring COVID numbers, Jamaicans crowd vaccination centres

By Emma Lewis
With the presence of the Delta variant confirmed, soaring rates of new COVID-19 infections, and the availability of the Pfizer vaccine, Jamaicans finally seem ready to get over vaccine hesitancy.


