Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Inclusive Education is at Risk in Brazil

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A young girl who does not attend school, living in an institution in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on November 6, 2016. © 2016 Human Rights Watch On August 17, Brazilian Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro made harmful remarks about children with disabilities, saying they “disturbed” other students and that some are “impossible to live with.” Later, he apologized to “those who were offended” but insisted the government does not want what he called “inclusivism.” Unfortunately, Ribeiro’s remarks are consistent with other recent moves in Brazil to undermine quality inclusive…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


