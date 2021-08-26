Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jackson Hole: the world's central bankers have plenty to discuss after such an expensive pandemic

By Alan Shipman, Senior Lecturer in Economics, The Open University
Share this article
The world’s central bankers won’t be riding into town to save the world this year. Their annual gathering in the US, at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, is taking place online due to COVID-19. But with major economies starting to revive, the pandemic’s impact on the global economy may not even be the biggest of their concerns.

Instead, they are likely to be taking on resurgent inflation, asset and property bubbles, the unfinished repair job from the global…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ After Len McCluskey: where next for Labour-backing union Unite under new leader Sharon Graham?
~ Huntington’s disease: northern Scotland has one of world's highest rates and rising sharply – here's why
~ Racial income and wealth gaps are huge – but the Fed doesn't have the right tools to fix them
~ How online mindfulness training can help students thrive during the pandemic
~ Excel autocorrect errors still plague genetic research, raising concerns over scientific rigour
~ Book extract: 'Broken' — requiem for the family court
~ Friday essay: beyond 'girl gone mad melodrama' — reframing female anger in psychological thrillers
~ Who would win in a fight between a wedge-tailed eagle and a bald eagle? It's a close call for two nationally revered birds
~ New Netflix drama The Chair is honest and funny, but it still romanticises modern university life
~ Vital Signs: with vaccine thresholds come the danger of repeating past mistakes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter