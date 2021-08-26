Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Friday essay: beyond 'girl gone mad melodrama' — reframing female anger in psychological thrillers

By Liz Evans, PhD candidate; journalist; author; psychodynamic psychotherapist, University of Tasmania
There’s something disturbing about a story tracking a character’s mental decline for thrills. Happily, Paula Hawkins’ new novel, A Slow Fire Burning, joins a genre of books bucking this trend.


© The Conversation -


