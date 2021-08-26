Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What 18th-century suicide inquests tell us about growing old in Georgian England

By Ella Sbaraini, PhD Student in History, University of Cambridge
Share this article
In 1803, John Braithwaite was a very elderly man. A gentleman farmer, once influential in his community, he was now struggling with a deteriorating mind. According to his doctor, Braithwaite complained particularly “of an uneasiness and confusion in his head and giddiness and want of recollection”, and he often had “a vacant stare as if he did not immediately recollect” his friends.

One day, he went fishing with his companion at a nearby lake. After returning, he became extremely confused, and could not remember where he had left his horse. On another occasion, when playing cards,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Origins of the Taliban and what their history tells us about takeover of Afghanistan – podcast
~ American religious groups have a history of resettling refugees – including Afghans
~ Afghanistan: who's who in the Taliban's 'inclusive' new administration
~ Uganda has a remarkable history of hosting refugees, but its efforts are underfunded
~ Farmers displaced by conflict in north central Nigeria share their coping strategies
~ A teacher retirement wave is about to hit South Africa: what it means for class size
~ In conversation with South Africa's central bank governor Lesetja Kganyago
~ Ronapreve: this new treatment for COVID-19 has just been authorised – here's everything you need to know
~ Canadian election 2021: Do strategic voting campaigns actually work?
~ Professional boxing and influencer culture: Are fights like Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley bad for the sport?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter