Human Rights Observatory

Farmers displaced by conflict in north central Nigeria share their coping strategies

By Oludayo Tade, Researcher, Communication Consultant, Impact Evaluator, Safeguard Specialist, University of Ibadan
One of the unpleasant outcomes of the perennial conflict between farmers and herders in Nigeria is the growing population of internally displaced persons and the challenges associated with their victimhood.

Internal displacement arising from these conflicts has serious implications for the survival of the displaced populations. Violent attacks force victims to flee to…


© The Conversation -


