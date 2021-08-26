Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Professional boxing and influencer culture: Are fights like Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley bad for the sport?

By MacIntosh Ross, Assistant Professor, Kinesiology, Western University
Influencers boxing retired MMA fighters, YouTubers and basketball players detracts from the legitimacy of the sport. It’s a short-term business decision, plain and simple.


© The Conversation


