Auckland is likely to remain in strict lockdown for several more weeks to stamp out NZ's Delta outbreak
By Rachelle Binny, Research scientist in mathematical modelling, Manaaki Whenua - Landcare Research
Michael Plank, Professor in Applied Mathematics, University of Canterbury
Shaun Hendy, Professor of Physics, University of Auckland
Siouxsie Wiles, Associate Professor in Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, University of Auckland
Several superspreading events had likely infected more than 200 people before New Zealand’s Delta outbreak was detected and the country went into a strict lockdown last week.
- Thursday, August 26, 2021