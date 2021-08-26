Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India: Spyware Use Violates Supreme Court Privacy Ruling

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Protest against the Indian government’s alleged use of Pegasus spyware to monitor political opponents, journalists, and activists, in New Delhi, India, August 2, 2021. ©2021 Mayank Makhija/NurPhoto via AP (New York) – Indian authorities should immediately, independently, and credibly investigate the government’s alleged use of advanced spyware to target activists and apparent opponents, Access Now, International Commission of Jurists, Electronic Privacy Information Center, Electronic Frontier Foundation, PEN America, Center for Democracy and Technology, Civicus,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Who is glorifying terrorism: Hong Kong students or the Chinese government?
~ Thailand: Drug Suspect Tortured to Death
~ 'Do-gooders', conservatives and reluctant recyclers: how personal morals can be harnessed for climate action
~ Rates of COVID might increase in winter, but it's not necessarily because the virus thrives in the cold
~ We studied Afghan refugees for 3 years to find out what life is like for them in Australia
~ Mood, music and money: what our Spotify playlists reveal about the emotional nature of financial markets
~ Qantas has grounds to mandate vaccination, but most blanket policies won't fly
~ Book review: Fatal Contact is a timely account of how epidemics devastated our First Peoples
~ Learning from home is testing students' online search skills. Here are 3 ways to improve them
~ Why the changing colour of our streetlights could be a danger for insect populations
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter