Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Qantas has grounds to mandate vaccination, but most blanket policies won't fly

By Giuseppe Carabetta, Senior Lecturer, Sydney University Business School, University of Sydney
Last week Qantas became the first major Australian public company to declare it would require all its staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Having a fully vaccinated workforce will safeguard our people against the virus but also protect our customers and the communities we fly to,” said Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce.

All the airline’s “frontline” workers — meaning its cabin crew, pilots and airport employees — must be fully vaccinated…


© The Conversation -


