Human Rights Observatory

Book review: Fatal Contact is a timely account of how epidemics devastated our First Peoples

By Cassandra Pybus, Adjunct Professor in History, University of Tasmania
Review: Fatal Contact: How Epidemics Nearly Wiped Out Australia’s First Peoples by Peter Dowling (Monash University Publishing)

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains images and names of deceased people.

As Peter Dowling reminds us in his introduction to this book, violence on the colonial frontier accounted for many thousands of deaths among the First…


