Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Drug Suspect Tortured to Death

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Four police officers wanted in connection with the killing of a suspect in their custody arrive at the Nakhon Sawan police station in Nakhon Sawan province, Thailand, August 25, 2021.  © 2021 AP Photo/Surat Sappakun (Bangkok) – A video clip, posted on Facebook on August 24, 2021, appears to show police officers in Thailand torturing and killing a drug suspect, Human Rights Watch said today. The Thai authorities should fully and fairly prosecute the police officers responsible.    Media reported that, on August 5, the police physically assaulted Jeerapong Thanapat,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


