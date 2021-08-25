Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the changing colour of our streetlights could be a danger for insect populations

By Douglas Boyes, PhD Researcher, Newcastle University
Share this article
Life on Earth has evolved alongside predictable cycles of day and night. But this pattern has become increasingly blurred. Between 2012 and 2016, satellite measurements revealed that the global area polluted by artificial light grew by 2% each year, intruding ever deeper into biodiversity hotspots like tropical forests.

In this context, there is an important change taking place in the UK: the replacement of older, less energy-efficient sodium street-lighting…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Specialized cells maintain healthy pregnancy by teaching the mother's immune system not to attack developing fetus
~ Canada's corporations fail to meet the BlackNorth pledge, and we're not surprised
~ Canadian colleges and universities can mandate COVID-19 vaccination without violating Charter rights
~ Revolutionary broth: the birth of the restaurant and the invention of French gastronomy
~ More than banking done right, consumer data rights are set to transform our lives
~ Noice. Different. Unusual. Watching Kath and Kim as a (locked down) historian
~ Australia has failed greater gliders: since they were listed as 'vulnerable' we’ve destroyed more of their habitat
~ Who were the Toaleans? Ancient woman's DNA provides first evidence for the origin of a mysterious lost culture
~ Can't get your kid to wear a mask? Here are 5 things you can try
~ Remaining and expanding: what the Taliban's return will mean for jihadi terrorism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter