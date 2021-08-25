Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

More than banking done right, consumer data rights are set to transform our lives

By Ross Buckley, Professor, Faculty of Law, UNSW
Share this article
At the core of changes already underway is that the customer not the bank will own their banking history. It’ll make switching easier, and it’s about to spread to other services.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Specialized cells maintain healthy pregnancy by teaching the mother's immune system not to attack developing fetus
~ Canada's corporations fail to meet the BlackNorth pledge, and we're not surprised
~ Canadian colleges and universities can mandate COVID-19 vaccination without violating Charter rights
~ Revolutionary broth: the birth of the restaurant and the invention of French gastronomy
~ Noice. Different. Unusual. Watching Kath and Kim as a (locked down) historian
~ Australia has failed greater gliders: since they were listed as 'vulnerable' we’ve destroyed more of their habitat
~ Who were the Toaleans? Ancient woman's DNA provides first evidence for the origin of a mysterious lost culture
~ Can't get your kid to wear a mask? Here are 5 things you can try
~ Remaining and expanding: what the Taliban's return will mean for jihadi terrorism
~ Ukraine: 30 years in pursuit of equality
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter