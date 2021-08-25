Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Who were the Toaleans? Ancient woman's DNA provides first evidence for the origin of a mysterious lost culture

By Adam Brumm, Professor, Griffith University
Adhi Oktaviana, PhD Candidate, Griffith University
Akin Duli, Professor, Universitas Hasanuddin
Basran Burhan, PhD candidate, Griffith University
Cosimo Posth, Junior Professor, University of Tübingen
Selina Carlhoff, Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History
Share this article
The first ancient human DNA from the Indonesian island of Sulawesi — and the wider Wallacea islands group — sheds light on the early human history of the region.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Specialized cells maintain healthy pregnancy by teaching the mother's immune system not to attack developing fetus
~ Canada's corporations fail to meet the BlackNorth pledge, and we're not surprised
~ Canadian colleges and universities can mandate COVID-19 vaccination without violating Charter rights
~ Revolutionary broth: the birth of the restaurant and the invention of French gastronomy
~ More than banking done right, consumer data rights are set to transform our lives
~ Noice. Different. Unusual. Watching Kath and Kim as a (locked down) historian
~ Australia has failed greater gliders: since they were listed as 'vulnerable' we’ve destroyed more of their habitat
~ Can't get your kid to wear a mask? Here are 5 things you can try
~ Remaining and expanding: what the Taliban's return will mean for jihadi terrorism
~ Ukraine: 30 years in pursuit of equality
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter