Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa's new Speaker of parliament has sparked controversy – for good reason

By Hugh Corder, Professor of Public Law, University of Cape Town
Share this article
The ANC’s choice of parliamentary Speaker reflects poorly on the party leadership and contrasts starkly with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s commitment to uncorrupt governance.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Nuclear fusion breakthrough: what do new results mean for the future of 'infinite' energy?
~ It's been a year since Africa was declared polio free. But a threat remains
~ Missteps stand in the way of criminal liability in South African mental health patient deaths
~ Older adults hesitate to talk about their sexual health – here's why it's a big deal
~ People in Accra's slums know green spaces are important: planners should take heed
~ What mining, oil and gas industries can learn from Sudbury, the city that went from major polluter to thriving environment
~ Wearable tech for your ears: 'Hearables' can teach you a language or music with the help of AI
~ Russia's COVID-19 response slowed by population reluctant to take domestic vaccine
~ Families of Sri Lanka’s Forcibly Disappeared Denied Justice
~ I studied people who think leisure is a waste of time – here's what I found
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter