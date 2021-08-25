Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Older adults hesitate to talk about their sexual health – here's why it's a big deal

By Ojo Melvin Agunbiade, Senior lecturer, African Population and Health Research Center
Globally, older people’s voices and experiences tend to be left out of discussions on sexual health and well-being. Their sexual health needs are stereotyped as insignificant beyond the reproductive periods of life. Yet sexual activity is, of course, happening among older adults and between older and younger adults – making them vulnerable to sexually transmitted infections.

Where access to essential sexual health services is limited – as in many countries in Africa – this vulnerability is a concern.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


