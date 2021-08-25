Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wearable tech for your ears: 'Hearables' can teach you a language or music with the help of AI

By Rory McGreal, Professor and UNESCO/ICDE Chair in Open Educational Resources, Athabasca University
Hearables are wireless smart micro-computers with artificial intelligence that incorporate both speakers and microphones. They fit in the ears and can connect to the internet and to other devices, and are designed to be worn daily. Some technology companies are now marketing these as “the future of hearing enhancement,” and focusing on their capacities to disrupt existing hearing aid markets.

But hearables aren’t hearing aids,…


© The Conversation -


