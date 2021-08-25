Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia's COVID-19 response slowed by population reluctant to take domestic vaccine

By Arik Burakovsky, Assistant Director, Russia and Eurasia Program, The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University
Share this article
Another wave of COVID-19 in Russia is undermining public health and threatens economic recovery. But widespread mistrust of institutions will stymie the country’s efforts to move past the pandemic.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Nuclear fusion breakthrough: what do new results mean for the future of 'infinite' energy?
~ South Africa's new Speaker of parliament has sparked controversy – for good reason
~ It's been a year since Africa was declared polio free. But a threat remains
~ Missteps stand in the way of criminal liability in South African mental health patient deaths
~ Older adults hesitate to talk about their sexual health – here's why it's a big deal
~ People in Accra's slums know green spaces are important: planners should take heed
~ What mining, oil and gas industries can learn from Sudbury, the city that went from major polluter to thriving environment
~ Wearable tech for your ears: 'Hearables' can teach you a language or music with the help of AI
~ Families of Sri Lanka’s Forcibly Disappeared Denied Justice
~ I studied people who think leisure is a waste of time – here's what I found
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter