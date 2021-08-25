Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Families of Sri Lanka’s Forcibly Disappeared Denied Justice

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Sri Lankan women hold portraits of missing loved ones, during a protest demanding the government investigate enforced disappearances, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, February 14, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena As the world prepares to mark the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, justice is further away than ever in Sri Lanka. Despite calls for answers over many years, the government has prevented families of the disappeared from learning the truth about their loved ones and protected perpetrators from accountability. Sri Lanka has the world’s…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


